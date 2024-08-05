Melissa Reeves, who joined the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives as Jennifer Horton in 1985, was forced to shut down X account (formerly known as Twitter) after receiving death threats over her support for fast food joint Chick-fil-A. The fast food joint was accused of donating to anti-LGBTQ+ rights.

In 2012, Days of Our Lives star Melissa Reeves appeared to choose chicken over gay rights when she tweeted support for Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day. Reeves’ tweet came after fast food chain COO Dan Cathy confirmed his stance against gay marriage in an interview with Biblical Recorder.

The tweet sparked a public outcry, with many slamming the Days Of Our Lives star for supporting a chain that allegedly actively donates to anti-LGBTQ+ rights. Shortly after, Reeves took to social media to announce she was shutting down her account after receiving death threats.

In the tweet, Melissa Reeves said, “Due to all of the inappropriate comments and threats to me and my family, I regret to say that I will be shutting down this Twitter account. I don’t feel that it is God-honoring to spend this much time fighting over things that we disagree on.”

She added, “The internet can be a great thing, but it can also be very destructive in the sense that you cannot truly learn a person’s heart in just a few words. I appreciate and love you all, and thank you for your support over the years. I will be praying for you.”

Shortly after, The Bold and The Beautiful star and Melissa Reeves’ friend Crystal Chappell came to her defense, saying, The Days of Our Lives star was only supporting free speech and had no idea the fast food joint was actively donating to anti-LGBTQ+ organizations.

