As October winds down and November begins, the last week of October 2025 is packed with exciting releases, especially from South India. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s supernatural super duper hit is making its OTT debut, while Dhanush’s Tamil drama is set to hit screens. Fans of horror will get a new entry in the hugely popular IT franchise, this time in series form. Additionally, a new season of a video game–based series is also on the way.

Jio Hotstar

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Malayalam) – October 31, 2025

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is finally coming to home audiences. Directed by Dominic Arun, it tells the story of a mysterious young woman who moves to a new city, where her neighbor, played by Naslen, develops a crush on her. As they get to know each other, he soon discovers that Kalyani’s character is not what she appears to be at first glance. There is something more, something different about her.

It: Welcome To Derry Season 1 Episode 1 (English) – October 27, 2025

This is a prequel to It and It Chapter Two, set in 1962 in Derry, Maine. A young family moves to the town, where a boy has already gone missing, and soon after their arrival, something very sinister begins to unfold.

Netflix

The Witcher Season 4 (English) – October 30, 2025

After the events of The Witcher Season 3, the Continent is in chaos. Geralt of Rivia has abandoned his neutrality and set out to find and protect Ciri. Along the way, he encounters some new allies.

Idli Kadai (Tamil) – October 29, 2025

Dhanush serves as the lead actor, writer, director, and co-producer of Idli Kadai. The story follows a man who has achieved financial and professional success but decides to leave everything behind and return to his roots by running a small idli shop once run by his father. However, he soon realizes that starting over is easier said than done.

Ballad of a Small Player (English) – October 29, 2025

Directed by Edward Berger, the film stars Colin Farrell as a gambling addict. It is based on the novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne. The protagonist is lying low in Macau, a gambler’s paradise, while a private investigator is hot on his trail. Drowning in debt, he finds a lifeline in a casino employee.

Zee5

Maarigallu (Kannada) – October 31, 2025

The series seems to be inspired by the original Kantara film. It revolves around the lost treasure of Karnataka’s Kadamba dynasty and the deity guarding it. Set in the 90s, the story follows several groups who are after the treasure.

Baai Tujhyapayi (Marathi) – October 31, 2025

Baai Tujhyapayi is the Marathi remake of the Tamil series Ayali. The protagonist is a young girl who dreams of becoming a doctor to serve her community, but patriarchal norms and societal expectations stand in the way of her dream.

Prime Video

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Episodes 1 & 2 (English) – October 29, 2025

There is an impending war between Hell and Heaven, and Hazbin Hotel has a part to play in it. Vox is instigating the conflict, fueled by the discovery that angels can be killed.

Hedda (English) – October 29, 2025

Starring Tessa Thompson as the titular character, the story follows a woman who has recently married but finds that married life doesn’t suit her. Once a free-spirited person, she still harbors feelings for her past love. Set over the course of one evening at a party in their country estate, her ex-lover’s appearance causes emotions to rise and things to spiral out of control.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps OTT Release Date Update — When & Where To Stream The MCU Hit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News