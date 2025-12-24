The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw the DiMeras fearing for their lives as the truth came out. Peter revealed a secret to the captives. Gwen and Gabi commiserated over the past. Leo schemed to best EJ while the latter remained kidnapped. And then lastly, Rafe and Cat brainstormed.

The drama, worry, secrets, danger, fear, returns, joy, plotting, and more are about to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 24, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 24, 2025

The episode on Wednesday sees Rafe and Jada searching for the missing DiMeras. The police department and the detectives are busy trying to track the captives down. It has been days since they were last seen in town, and their families are getting worried. Will Rafe and Jada be able to find them?

Especially with Tony, Kristen, Chad, Theo, and EJ actively trying to find a way to escape before Peter executes his plotting. Speaking of which, the DiMera captives fight for their freedom. Kristen was successful in knocking Peter out, but they don’t have enough time. They need to escape somehow.

Will this fight for freedom be successful, or will Peter wake up and make his plan work, putting the lives of the captors at risk? On the other hand, Julie postpones Christmas. While it’s time for the holidays and celebrations, she is not happy about Chad’s disappearance. Thus, she made this decision.

Julie does not want to celebrate until her family members are safe as well as present. Is this decision going to work out when Chad manages to break free? Or will this only postpone the festivities to no avail? And lastly, Eli and Lani arrive in Salem. The couple is back and ready to reunite with family.

This will be a much-needed respite for Julie, who is concerned about Chad’s well-being. Will everything be alright by the time Christmas is openly celebrated by the family? Or will Julie be in need of comfort from Eli and Lani as Chad’s future remains uncertain? Stay tuned to know more details.

