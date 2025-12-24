The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Nick forcing Matt Clark’s hand after he got Sienna kidnapped. Lily found Cane and Phyllis too close for comfort as she spotted her kissing him. And lastly, Traci shared some words of wisdom with her sister-in-law, Diane.

The drama, chaos, danger, and guilt are about to escalate. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 24, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: December 24, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Victor and Nikki being reminded of the true meaning of Christmas. The two have had a smooth year, but the ending is not something either of them had expected. They are feuding over the recent drama. Victor made dirty moves against Jack and Jabot.

Nikki was not pleased with it, and she had confronted her husband. He is not one to answer to anyone, and the confrontation hurt his ego. Victor questioned Nikki’s loyalty to Jack at his expense. But will Christmas help them figure out what matters the most? Or will this tension carry into next year?

On the other hand, Jack and Diane count their blessings. The last few days may have been harsh for them, with the drama caused by Victor and their worry about Jabot, but they are still grateful. They know they are blessed in many ways, and they will not fail to appreciate and acknowledge the same.

Will these moments strengthen their marriage and romance even more? And then lastly, Victoria and Billy put their differences aside on Christmas. The former spouses have a long history, much of it beautiful and much of it harsh. But they are more than willing to put it aside for their darling kids.

Victoria shows up, and the gathering now includes Billy, Sally, Victoria, as well as Johnny and Katie. Will this moment help the family bond while also making Sally feel at home? Or will this be the start of something new between Billy and Victoria? Stay tuned to know.

