The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor and Nikki being reminded of the true meaning of Christmas. On the other hand, Jack and Diane counted their blessings despite the rough end. Lastly, Victoria and Billy put their differences aside on Christmas for the sake of their two kids.

The drama, happiness, family moments, forgiveness, joy, and planning are about to elevate soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 26, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: December 26, 2025

The last episode of the week features Sally sharing valuable intel with Jack and Billy. What is this going to be about? Has she found out something? Is this due to her recent intense chat with Adam? Did she call him out for his deeds? Did he share something crucial with her after feeling guilty for it?

What use will Jack and Billy make of the intel Sally has gotten them? Is this about Jabot, Abbott Communications, or the AI program? When Lauren helps Michael make a tough decision, will it be about Victor and the havoc he is wreaking in town using the AI program Phyllis handed him?

Diane recently asked Michael to help her and the Abbotts get rid of the AI program. He has been stuck in the middle due to this. He wants to help her, and he knows that the AI poses a danger to many businesses in town. But his loyalty to Vitor is acting as a hindrance. Is this why Lauren is there?

To help him figure out what is essential between doing what is right and his history with Victor. What choice will Michael make, and how will this change things? And then lastly, Chelsea gives Adam an ultimatum. She has been asking him to stop acting like a puppet for his father and going berserk.

But he has no heed to any word she has said. And it seems Chelsea has had enough. Is this ultimatum about the same, or does this have to do with their personal life together? Will Adam get his act together, or is this the beginning of the end of their already flaky romance? Stay tuned for more.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2: Could Nancy, Jonathan, Or Steve Die?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News