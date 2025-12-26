The previous episode of General Hospital saw Port Charles celebrating Christmas Eve. On the other hand, Carly made a risky move by bringing Charlotte to meet Valentin on the special day. Sonny counseled Dante. Trina tried to make amends while Nina and Liesl counted their blessings.

The drama, the shock, the apologies, the family moments, the celebrations, the get-togethers, and the reunions are about to elevate soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 26, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 26, 2025

The final episode of the week features Tracy missing Monica. The holidays are a happy time of celebration, but they also make the losses feel deeper. Such is the case for Tracy, who cannot help but miss Monica. It’s the first one without her sister-in-law, and it’s going to be hard to navigate for her.

Will she be able to reminisce and move on from the past while holding the memories close to her? Up next, Sidwell hosts a soiree at Wyndemere. Will the event proceed smoothly, or will there be some major drama? Especially with the blackmailing he has been doing around town.

Be it Lauren or Britt, Sidwell has tried to make things hard for many people. Will this event come back to haunt him, or will he successfully host it again? On the other hand, Kevin voices his gratitude. Things might be hard for Laura at the moment, but he is grateful for their family and moments.

Is he about to give a toast, or is this simply his attempt to make Laura realize how lucky he feels to have her as his wife? Meanwhile, Jordan makes an observation. Is this going to be about Willow’s trial or Drew’s shooting? Or maybe her continued obsession with Portia’s pregnancy?

When Willow tries to change Drew’s mind, will she be successful? Is this about the case or how he has tried to keep Scout from meeting her family, including her grandmother Alexis, her brothers, aunts, and other members? Will he listen, or is Willow going to realize that Drew is opportunistic, finally?

And then lastly, Molly makes an effort to convince Alexis. Is this about Cody, or is this about the get-together at the Davis family’s palace? Stay tuned.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Demon Slayer Artist Koyoharu Gotouge’s Next Manga Project Will Surprise Fans

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News