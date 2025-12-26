Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 X Reviews
Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 X Reviews (Photo Credit –Netflix)

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix. Volume 2 includes three episodes with a runtime of almost 1 hour. After watching the second installment, fans are divided on the internet and are giving their reviews ahead of the final season.

In this article, let’s have a look at the X (Twitter) reviews and what the audience thinks about Stranger Things 5 Volume 2.

What Are Netizens Saying About Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2?

Soon after watching all three episodes of Volume 2, viewers started reacting on the internet and shared their opinions. One user wrote that episode 7 feels like a letdown of Volume 2 and feels that things are drawn out unnecessarily.

Further, he added that all three episodes of Vol. 2 need to be more eventful rather than storing everything for the finale.

Another user reacted to Volume 2 by sharing that he had high expectations for Stranger Things 5. Some of the answers were finally given in Volume 2, but there were a lot of fillers in the season. The user also predicted that things could be moving towards a disappointing ending.

Besides this, many feel that Volume 2 was intense and emotional at the same time. A viewer shared his review of the second installment of Season 5 and rated it 9/10.

Another user reacted to Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 by asserting that the actions displayed were incredible to watch, regardless there were a few pointless scenes. However, the viewer feels that the overall verdict depends upon the ending of the finale episode.

Check Out More Tweets Below:

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Overall Verdict

Overall, with these reactions, it seems that Volume 2 is not a perfect show to watch, but it will add a crucial element to the finale of the season. Personally, I felt that the three episodes before the finale are decent to watch, especially if you are a big fan of Stranger Things.

There are many moments where emotion feels real, and you will feel the adrenaline rush. So if you are planning to watch Volume 2, go ahead and watch it now.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: 5 Disney Movies To Watch This Christmas Eve!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out