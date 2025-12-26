Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix. Volume 2 includes three episodes with a runtime of almost 1 hour. After watching the second installment, fans are divided on the internet and are giving their reviews ahead of the final season.

In this article, let’s have a look at the X (Twitter) reviews and what the audience thinks about Stranger Things 5 Volume 2.

What Are Netizens Saying About Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2?

Soon after watching all three episodes of Volume 2, viewers started reacting on the internet and shared their opinions. One user wrote that episode 7 feels like a letdown of Volume 2 and feels that things are drawn out unnecessarily.

Further, he added that all three episodes of Vol. 2 need to be more eventful rather than storing everything for the finale.

Damn stranger things season 5 episode 7 felt like such a letdown The whole will scene towards the end felt drawn out and unnecessary And out of these three episodes, I wanted more, like genuinely eventful things to happen I don’t want everything to happen in the finale — Libertarian Taft (@Libertyman24245) December 26, 2025

Another user reacted to Volume 2 by sharing that he had high expectations for Stranger Things 5. Some of the answers were finally given in Volume 2, but there were a lot of fillers in the season. The user also predicted that things could be moving towards a disappointing ending.

I feel like my biggest thing with Stranger Things 5 is that the expectations were huge and there were so many questions needing answers…we were given answers to some things and then a lot of filler.. feels like the ending is going to be disappointing compared to what it could be — Caleb 🦞🏈🏀⛳️ (@CalebC124) December 26, 2025

Besides this, many feel that Volume 2 was intense and emotional at the same time. A viewer shared his review of the second installment of Season 5 and rated it 9/10.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Review: 9/10 Really Intense, and Emotional at the same time. — 🕉 Shawn Singh 🕉 (@shawnlastguest2) December 26, 2025

Another user reacted to Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 by asserting that the actions displayed were incredible to watch, regardless there were a few pointless scenes. However, the viewer feels that the overall verdict depends upon the ending of the finale episode.

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2 Review: Volume 2 was great, it explains so much about the story and the environment. You can feel the stakes are high and the action is incredible. A few pointless scenes but overall great episodes! OVERALL: will be revealed after finale. pic.twitter.com/ePDImVLb3f — MoviesNShowz (@MoviesNShowz) December 26, 2025

Check Out More Tweets Below:

Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2 Review Max comes back with Holly to then be pulled back by Vecna

The Upside Down is just a wormhole

8 is the worst character and wouldn’t trust her at all

Will comes out as gay… yay 😐

El and 8 plan to stay behind

Mid storytelling 2.5/5 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ST4zYe4G3i — invader_stim (@invader_stimTTV) December 26, 2025

Episode Five: – Will sucks. They made him way too powerful completely unnaturally

– Noah can’t act

– Oh my God, stop with the Will/Robin conversations

– Steve is the only sane person left, so if he dies it’s even more awful #StrangerThings5 — Sami Weiss (@sami_weiss24) December 26, 2025

my ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ review of Stranger Things, Season 5, Episode 6: escape from camazotz pic.twitter.com/NvFZsNo4ga — xugola st5 spoilers (@temdebosta) December 26, 2025

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Overall Verdict

Overall, with these reactions, it seems that Volume 2 is not a perfect show to watch, but it will add a crucial element to the finale of the season. Personally, I felt that the three episodes before the finale are decent to watch, especially if you are a big fan of Stranger Things.

There are many moments where emotion feels real, and you will feel the adrenaline rush. So if you are planning to watch Volume 2, go ahead and watch it now.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: 5 Disney Movies To Watch This Christmas Eve!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News