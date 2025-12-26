Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers for the ending of Stranger Things 5 Volume 2

Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 5 is now available to watch on Netflix. After watching it, fans can’t stop speculating about the outcome of the finale episode.

However, for those who haven’t watched the show yet, the major question is whether anyone dies in Stranger Things 5, Volume 2, especially since Steve Harrington’s death was a major concern among fans.

What Happens In Stranger Things 5, Volume 2?

In volume 2 of Stranger Things 5, a major development unfolded for Max as she finally managed to escape from Vecna’s memory prison. Besides this, Dustin and everyone else are now aware of the reality of the Upside-Down universe after Henderson found Dr. Brenner’s notes.

When Nancy, Jonathan, Dustin, and Steve visited the Hawkins Lab in the Upside-Down, they were too close to death. Nancy and Jonathan almost died, and they even confessed everything to each other in their final moments.

However, the place stopped melting, and somehow they managed to survive this treacherous spot. As for Steve Harrington, the babysitter, he is still alive in Stranger Things 5, Vol. 2. There are no major deaths in the second volume except for the military troops.

Nevertheless, the finale episode could be a tragic event for everyone as they prepare to fight against Vecna for one last time.

STRANGER THINGS SEASON 5 SPOILERS –

–

–

–

–

–

–

– NOBODY DIED. THEY WILL ALL BE IN THE FINALE #StrangerThings #StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/ZXQ28IqfdM — ellie (@B9RZY) December 26, 2025

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2: Makers Dropped A Hint Regarding A Major Character’s Death

In Volume 2 of Stranger Things 5, the makers dropped a big hint about the deaths of Kaali and El. The sister of Jane asserted that Dr. Kay wants to restart the programmer of Dr. Brenner.

For this, they need the blood of El to create more like her. So things will not end after the death of Henry Creel, and it suggests that they will sacrifice themselves to protect everyone. This means that El and Kaali may suffer a tragic death in the finale episode when they will sacrifice for the greater good.

Kali trying to get El to commit suicide with her.. #StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/DeL7NqE9IK — kaz (@gallifreyfilmz) December 26, 2025

