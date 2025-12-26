The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge giving his wife, Brooke, a special Christmas present. On the other hand, Carter and Daphne kissed under the mistletoe. And then lastly, the Forrester family celebrated the holidays in Forrester tradition and sang near the piano.

The drama, the joy, the toasts, the singing, the feast, and the gifts are about to be more elevated. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 26, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: December 26, 2025

The final episode of the week features Katie being in disbelief that she has her own fashion house. The last few weeks have been a major life changer for her. She reunited with Bill, moved back into the Spencer mansion with him and their son Will. After that, she and Bill tied the knot once again.

Additionally, Bill gifted Katie her own fashion house. It’s something she never even thought was possible. It has been a wild and crazy few weeks, but Katie is beyond grateful, though still not able to believe the reality. It’s time to start the fashion house from scratch.

What exactly will Katie name it, and how will this affect the fashion design world? Is a rivalry brewing with Forrester Creations? On the other hand, Will, Electra, Steffy, Finn, and Dylan all toast to the holidays at Will’s beach house. This might be a happy moment, but is something sinister unfolding?

Dylan has been acting weird ever since she ran over Luna. She is actively involved with the family, despite being an outsider. Is this going to unfold some secret? Is she Luna after getting plastic surgery? Lastly, Donna attempts to ease the tension between Brooke and Katie.

The three sisters have had their ups and downs, but have always found their way back to each other. Ever since the news of Katie’s own fashion house was revealed, Brooke and Katie have had some tension between them. Will Donna be able to smooth things out between her two sisters?

