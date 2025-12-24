The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Donna convincing Eric to celebrate the holidays. On the other hand, Eric went to the Forrester Creations office and got emotional about all the history he was now leaving behind as he decided to retire from the fashion house after all the pushing.

The drama, the joy, the parties, and more are about to elevate in the coming days. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 24, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: December 24, 2025

The episode on Wednesday will see Ridge giving Brooke a special Christmas present. With the end-of-year holidays at the doorstep, it’s time for couples to enjoy some romance and surprise one another with gifts. Bill gave Katie a fashion house as a wedding gift, and Ridge also has a surprise.

What present will he have for Brooke? And how will she react to this gift of his? The two also got remarried recently, along with Hope-Liam and Katie-Bill. On the other hand, Carter and Daphne kiss under the mistletoe. Will this further boost their romance, despite the uncertainties?

Will Carter manage to convince Daphne that he cares for her despite the past? Lastly, the Forrester Family celebrates the holidays in its own unique tradition. What is in store for the family on Christmas this time around? What new chapters are waiting for the family members now?

Starting with Eric, who retired after being forced by Ridge and Brooke. Donna is excited to host the whole family again and take her dear husband Eric’s mind off the doom and gloom. Joining them are Ridge and Brooke, as well as Steffy and Finn, along with their children, Kelly and Hayes.

Carter and Daphne are also joining their family for the special occasion. What surprises are in store for the Forresters this time around? Singing carols, playing the piano, presents, decorations, food, and feasting? Stay tuned to know the details of this special Forrester family Christmas gathering.

