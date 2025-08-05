Stranger Things Season 5 is ready to make a conclusion to the darkness that has been haunting Hawkins. The final season will be released in three volumes. As excitement among fans continues to grow, here’s a quick recap of what happened in Season 4 of Stranger Things.

The Group Grows Apart, But Darkness Brings Them Back

The season continues after the battle at Starcourt Mall. Eleven is living with the Byers’ family in California, attempting to lead an ordinary life without her powers. She finds it difficult to fit in and faces bullying at school, while Mike remains in Hawkins and intends to spend spring break with her.

In Hawkins, Dustin and Mike become members of the Hellfire Club, a Dungeons & Dragons club headed by Eddie Munson. Lucas is preoccupied with his basketball team, while Max is coping with her loss over Billy’s passing and keeps away from the group. Soon, bizarre and spine-chilling occurrences start happening in Hawkins. Chrissy dies in a gruesome manner, and Eddie, who was present with her, is the town’s prime suspect.

At the same time, Joyce receives a strange message from Russia that Hopper is alive but a prisoner in a Soviet jail. With Murray’s assistance, she learns that Hopper is alive and under jail arrest. They go together to save him, killing Russian guards and even a Demogorgon.

Eleven’s Lost Powers, Vecna’s Gruesome Plan & A Race Against Time

Following Fred’s death, Max begins to experience the same symptoms. She writes letters to her friends and visits Billy’s grave, fearing she’s next. When Vecna tries to possess her, the group learns that music helps fight his power. Max is saved when the group plays her favorite song, “Running Up That Hill.”

In the meantime, Dr. Owens and Dr. Brenner bring Eleven to a hidden laboratory in order to restore her powers. During training, she recalls suppressed memories from her past. She learns that Vecna was originally a young boy named Henry Creel, test subject 001, who became a monster when Eleven sent him to the Upside-Down years earlier.

In a desperate attempt, the group divides. While some remain in Hawkins to distract Vecna, Eleven telepathically connects with Max’s mind remotely to shield her. The strategy nearly succeeds, but Vecna severely hurts Max, and she temporarily dies. Even after Eleven brings her back to life, Max is left in a coma.

Due to Max’s brief death, Vecna’s plan succeeds. Massive cracks rip through Hawkins, combining the real world with the Upside Down. Although Hopper finally gets back home, Hawkins is almost destroyed, and in the closing moments, Will senses that something evil is still out there.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold in Season 5 of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer

