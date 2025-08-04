If you are a fan of King of the Hill, you have probably wondered: how much does hard-working, propane-loving Hank Hill actually take home in a year, especially when updated for 2025’s dollars? The question stirred up a debate on Reddit, and with a little internet sleuthing (plus real-world salary data), we can make an informed estimate about Hank’s financial status in Arlen, Texas.

What Is Hank Hill’s Job?

Hank is not “just” a propane salesman. As depicted in the show, he’s the Assistant Manager at Strickland Propane, which comes with extra leadership duties like managing staff, selling big-ticket items like grills, wrangling drivers, and keeping boss Buck Strickland out of trouble. According to Reddit, while we never get an explicit salary in the series, there are a few hints: Bobby once jokes about Hank being a millionaire based on multiplying his age by his salary, and it’s established that Hank gets a modest annual bonus.

Redditors agree that Hank is responsible, frugal, has lived in the same suburban house for years, and supports Peggy and Bobby comfortably. So what could this mean in real financial terms?

How Much Do Propane Assistant Managers Make In 2025?

Let’s look at real-world data for propane sales and management careers as of 2025. According to ZipRecruiter:

Average Propane Sales Salary (USA, 2025): $81,617/year.

Assistant Manager, Propane Company (2025): $82,074/year, typically ranging from $75,213 to $91,565.

Propane Manager, Texas (2025): Around $55,457/year, though this probably reflects lower cost-of-living roles or more rural areas.

Other salary sources peg retail assistant managers in Texas propane at $75,200–$105,400, with $39/hour ($82,074/year) a reasonable midpoint.

Given Hank’s experience, commitment, and legendary status at Strickland Propane (Propane Hall of Flame inductee!), he likely earns on the higher end for an assistant manager: $80,000–$90,000 per year in 2025. His pay isn’t just salary—Reddit theorizes a base salary plus commission on sales and a modest annual bonus.

What About Peggy Hill?

Hank’s wife, Peggy, is a substitute teacher, sometimes working as a newspaper columnist. The average substitute teacher in Texas earns $39,357/year, but Peggy works irregularly. It’s plausible she brings in $10,000–$20,000/year, with occasional newspaper side hustles.

Is Hank Hill Rich?

Not exactly rich, but the Hills are solidly middle class—comfortable, not flashy, and responsible with money. They own their home, avoid debt, and pinch pennies. By Texas standards in 2025, the Hill household income lands them above average but not lavishly wealthy. Hank Hill, by today’s standards, likely makes $80,000–$90,000 per year, with the Hill family household income somewhere in the $90,000–$110,000 range.

What Redditors Have To Say?

Redditors went deep down the rabbit hole discussing his life and wages in 2025. One group of Redditors argued that Hank’s role carried much more weight than the pay of a small-town salesman. He had additional responsibilities like managing drivers like Joe Jack, overseeing deliveries, handling customer service, and even keeping Buck Strickland from gambling the business away, which warranted a salary closer to $60k to $65k.

Some users took a middle ground and said that Hank probably earned around $40K a year in 2000, which would be about $70K today after adjusting for inflation. Some added that probably Hank Hill is now earning around $75-100k off commission, depending on the year.

If you see their lifestyle, it is easy to see why the Hills represent the heart of the American middle class, even if their son Bobby is still hoping for millionaire status.

