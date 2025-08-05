Fate: The Winx Saga may have had its fair share of controversies thanks to its casting issues, but the show managed to really grow on the fans. As did the characters. Here’s which actors played which roles in the Netflix fantasy show which was based on the hit Nickelodeon cartoon named Winx Club.

Fate The Winx Saga: Cast & Character Guide

Abigail “Abbey” Cowen as Bloom

Bloom is a fire fairy who was raised by humans on Earth. She later arrives at Alfea in the Otherworld and learns about the world she was born in but does not get the chance to live in, She finds unique friendships in the Winx Suite girls and romance in Sky, a top specialist who also studies at Alfea.

Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella

Stella is a light fairy and the Princess of Solaria. She is a fashionista raised by her ice queen mother, Luna. Stella learns how to speak up to her mom and finds trust and friendship in people who love and support her. She previously dated Sky, which did not happen in the original cartoon.

Eliot Salt as Terra

Terra is an earth fairy who has grown up her whole life at Alfea thanks to her father, Ben Harvey, a professor at the college. She has an affinity for plants and is very knowledgeable about Alfea and the Otherworld. She is also the cousin of Flora and later discovers that she is a lesbian.

Precious Mustapha as Aisha

Aisha is a water fairy who is smart and straightforward. She calls it like it is, which makes her seem blunt to the others. Aisha follows the rules and is a strong swimmer. She dated Grey before finding out he was a blood witch.

Elisha Applebaum as Musa

Musa is a mind fairy who can feel other people’s emotions, which is why she stays distant from people so as not to overwhelm herself. She dated Sam before he died, which did not happen in the cartoon, as he was not a character.

Danny Griffin as Sky

Sky is a specialist and the son of Andreas of Eraklyon. He was raised by specialist instructor Saul Silva. He previously dated Stella, but they broke up on cold terms. He later falls in love with Bloom and they pursue a romance.

Freddie Thorp as Riven

Riven is a specialist and Sky’s best friend. He is the resident bad boy who is selfish and does not care about other people’s feelings. He smokes and parties while also bullying people like Terra. She had a fling with Beatrix.

Paulina Chávez as Flora

Flora is an earth fairy who specializes in flowers instead of plants. She is the cousin of Terra and Sam. She is a newcomer in the second season.

Sadie Soverall as Beatrix

Beatrix is an air fairy who is an expert at manipulating electricity. She is a trickster who snoops around to find out other people’s dark secrets to use them. Beatrix is an antagonist who has a fling with Riven momentarily.

Jacob Dudman as Sam

Sam is an earth fairy and Terra’s brother. He has the ability to pass through mass objects like walls and pursues a romantic relationship with Musa.

Eve Best as Farah Dowling

Farah is the Headmistress of Alfea and one of the most powerful fairies of the Otherworld. She is protective of her students, teachers, and her staff.

Robert James-Collier as Saul Silva

Saul is the specialist instructor at Alfea. He raised Sky and became not just a fatherly figure but a mentor to him. He is also quite close to Farah.

Miranda Richardson as Rosalind

Rosalind is the former headmistress of Alfea. She is manipulative and power hungry. Lesley Sharp played the role in the first season.

Theo Graham as Dane

Dane is a specialist at Alfea who has a crush on Riven and is interested in Beatrix. He is a bisexual who loses his friendship with Terra due to them.

Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian

Sebastian is a blood witch and an antagonist of season two. His identity was kept under wraps for most of the second season to maintain mystery.

Brandon Grace as Grey

Grey is a blood witch and a specialist at Alfea. He enjoys swimming and starts a romance with Aisha until she finds out the truth about his identity.

