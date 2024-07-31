House of the Dragon Season 2 has reached its finale, but ahead of that, Episode 8 was leaked online. It has received thousands of views on social media, and the account that caused the leak faced severe action, too. The Game of Thrones prequel is a popular and highly-rated series based on George RR Martin’s book. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The fantasy drama is based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood. The series begins about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s birth. It revolves around the events that led to the decline of the House of Targaryen, which is a harrowing war of succession, the Dance of the Dragons. It features Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, and more in crucial roles.

The Penultimate Episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 witnessed Rhaenyra gather her army of dragons, which even caused Aemond to retreat despite having the largest dragon in Westeros, Vhaegar. Vermithor and Silverwing found their riders, and it is expected that in Episode 8, the season finale, Rhaena will claim the wild dragon, which is probably Sheepstealer.

According to Variety’s report, House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale, Episode 8, got leaked on TikTok on Tuesday night. The report revealed that the TikTok account posted 14 videos, around 30 minutes of footage from the unaired Episode. The videos already received 50,000 to 100,000 views at the time of the story’s publication, and the numbers have probably gone up since then. The TikTok account was banned around three hours after the leak.

However, the leaked videos of House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale are already all over social media platforms, including X and Reddit. We ask the fans to resist the urge to look for them and wait for the big finale, which will hit the platforms this Sunday.

For the unversed, in October 2022, the House of the Dragon Season 1 Finale was also leaked online two days before its air date. The media outlet revealed that at that time, HBO mentioned that the leak happened from a distribution partner in Europe, Africa, or the Middle East. HBO has yet to react to the latest season finale leak.

House of the Dragon’s Season 2 Finale will air on HBO and Max on August 4. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

