The previous episode of General Hospital saw Tracy missing Monica during the holidays. Sidwell hosted a soiree at Wyndemere. Meanwhile, Kevin voiced his gratitude. Jordan made an observation. And then last but not least, Willow tried to change Drew’s mind about the whole Scout situation.

From decisions and advice to warnings and strategies, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 29, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Tracy cautioning Michael. Is this about the case? Laura gets new intel, but from whom? Sidwell issues a warning to Drew. What new drama is set to unfold? Cody dispenses advice. And then there’s Willow, who becomes privy to a secret. Is this about Drew?

Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Britt wants to celebrate her birthday. Will she enjoy it with Brad? Is Jason going to be a part of it? Lulu and Nathan bond. Is this the start of something new? Trina commits. Is this to Kai or to her family? Curtis and Jordan reach a decision. Valentin reassures Carly, but will she believe him?

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

There will be no new episode on New Year’s Eve. Instead, an encore will air that aired in December last year. As per which, Lulu reunited with Charlotte in Prague, but Valentin interrupted. Revelations about the Cassadine estate were made, plus Emma’s troubled past, unresolved tensions around Dex, and shifting stakes for Michael, Sasha, and Josslyn were featured.

Thursday, January 1, 2025

There will be no new episode on New Year’s Day. Instead, the show will air a rebroadcast of Anthony Geary’s final episode as Luke Spencer, where the characters say goodbye to Port Charles. This is in honor of his passing.

Friday, January 2, 2025

The final episode of the week features Sonny warning Michael. Are things about to get dangerous? Kristina is taken aback. Has Molly found out what she did? Alexis decides upon a new strategy. But will it work? When Dante confers with Justine, what will happen? Laura gets new marching orders.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Pluribus Season 2: Release Timeline, Cast Updates & Everything We Know About Apple TV+’s Biggest Sci-Fi Hit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News