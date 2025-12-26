Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 has finally been released. Many fans watched it as soon as it dropped on Christmas Day, while others are still catching up. The season ends on an intense cliffhanger, and all answers are left unanswered for the finale. But before that arrives, there are several hidden details and Easter eggs that viewers may have missed.

Let’s have a look at them.

The Mystery Of Henry’s Suitcase

In one scene, Max and Holly enter Vecna’s memories while searching for a way back to the real world. During this sequence, Vecna is shown as a young boy. He takes a suitcase from an injured man lying in front of him and opens it.

However, the makers never reveal what is inside the suitcase. Since this moment is shown as one of Vecna’s dark memories, there is a strong chance that the suitcase hides an important secret. This secret could help Eleven defeat Vecna in the final part. Additionally, the makers can save this mystery for a future spin-off.

Could El & Kali Sacrifice Themselves?

According to the hints in Volume 2, El and Kali plan to defeat Vecna together. Their idea is not only to kill Vecna but also to close all paths that connect the Upside Down to the real world.

Kali believes that for this plan to work, both of them may have to die. This opens the possibility that in the final part, El and Kaali could sacrifice themselves to end everything once and for all.

Mind Flayer Is Still Alive In The Abyss

In a critical moment, Dustin Henderson realizes that the Upside Down is not what they thought it was. During the group’s planning, Dustin explains that if they destroy a place called the Abyss, then Vecna, the Demogorgons, and even the Mind Flayer will die.

This clearly hints that Vecna is not the only villain in Volume 2. The Mind Flayer is still alive and may play a big role in the final episodes.

This clearly hints that Vecna is not the only villain in Volume 2. The Mind Flayer is still alive and may play a big role in the final episodes.

Jonathan Might Not Get A Happy Ending

In Volume 2, Jonathan Byers finally confesses his love to Nancy. He also fully supports his brother Will Byers and gives him confidence, accepting him for who he is.

These moments feel like a completion of Jonathan's character journey. Because of this, there is a possibility that Jonathan may sacrifice himself in the final part while trying to save Will.

These moments feel like a completion of Jonathan’s character journey. Because of this, there is a possibility that Jonathan may sacrifice himself in the final part while trying to save Will.

For now, all these are just theories. The real answers will come in the final part of Stranger Things, which is set to release on December 31, 2025, on New Year’s Eve.

