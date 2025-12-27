Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 has landed at a strange moment, with the finish line visible and emotions already running high. With one final episode set to arrive on December 31, the last stretch of Netflix’s biggest series is now facing a wave of unease from viewers who feel the ending is being shaped in an unexpected way.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Audience & Critic Scores Hit A New Low

Released on December 25, volume 2 pushed the story forward in major ways. The truth behind the Upside Down was finally explained, and the long hanging fate of Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink, was addressed. These were moments fans waited years to see, yet the response suggests that big answers alone are not landing as strongly as expected.

The reaction shows clearly in the numbers. Episodes 5 through 7 have pulled down the season’s audience score on Rotten Tomatoes to 68% as of December 27, a noticeable drop from the 91% received by season 5 volume 1. The critic score for season 5 stands at 84%.

Now, the earlier seasons enjoyed far stronger receptions, with season 1 posting 97% from critics and 96% from audiences, season 2 earning 94% and 90%, season 3 at 89% and 86%, and season 4 rebounding slightly with 90% from critics and 89% from viewers.

Why Viewers Are Pushing Back

Some viewers feel the path taken feels too predictable, with few surprises left for a show known for bold turns. Others argue the danger no longer feels heavy enough for characters who have survived so much across five seasons. A recurring complaint points to how plot mechanics now dominate the screen, leaving less room for the character moments that once defined the heart of the series.

Social Media Reactions Reflect Unease Among The Viewers

Stranger Things discussions extend beyond review sites and spill across social media platforms like X. Viewers share restrained reactions to the December release, with some expressing disappointment in how the finale is being set up.

stranger things season 5 volume 1 -> volume 2 pic.twitter.com/glDiqT4N4l — bella ☼ st5 spoilers ‼️ (@isabexile) December 26, 2025

Several fans mention the absence of standout moments for favorite characters, creating a sense that the emotional payoff has been delayed or reduced at the very end.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 started off strongly but man did it fall off a cliff.pic.twitter.com/ej8J4S4r3h — 𝕾𝖊𝖗 𝕵𝖆𝖎𝖒𝖊 𝕷𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@asoiaf_266AC) December 26, 2025

Pooping right now. Which reminds me of Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 Just sitting on the toilet pushing pushing and pushing This is probably how the Duffer Brothers wrote the show — lulu (@williambyerz) December 26, 2025

