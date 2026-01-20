Hugh Jackman’s musical biopic Song Sung Blue continues its patient box-office climb. The Focus Features-backed movie is now edging closer to doubling its production budget as audience support keeps it active in a packed holiday corridor.

Song Sung Blue Box Office Performance

The Christmas Day release has collected $48.2 million worldwide so far against a production budget of $30 million. According to Box Office Mojo, domestic audiences in the US account for $35.4 million of that figure, while overseas markets have added $12.8 million through gradual gains.

Song Sung Blue Box Office Summary

North America – $35.4 million

International – $12.8 million

Total – $48.2 million

Song Sung Blue Fourth Weekend Performance Details

After losing 669 theaters, the film is still ranked 13th on the US weekend charts, pulling in more than a million dollars during its most recent frame. The film earned $1.7 million from 1,593 theaters during its 4th weekend.

The per-screen average stood at $1,104, paired with a 43.5% drop from the previous weekend’s $3.1 million. For a musical biopic operating deep into its run, the hold reflects a solid retention curve rather than front-loaded attendance.

Song Sung Blue vs The Long Walk

Song Sung Blue’s domestic totals now place the film ahead of last year’s Stephen King adaptation, The Long Walk, in the US market. The dystopian horror title had a $20 million budget and grossed $62.8 million worldwide, with $35.1 million from the US alone. Now, surpassing that domestic figure adds a notable milestone to Song Sung Blue’s run.

Current performance suggests a final domestic tally near $45 million. The continued audience interest and consistent per-theater returns suggest the film remains a reliable draw as it continues its measured path through theaters.

Song Sung Blue Plot

Hugh Jackman stars opposite Kate Hudson, who plays Claire Sardina, while he portrays her husband, Mike. Their journey through music and marriage forms the emotional center of the film. The cast also includes Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi. This project marks Brewer’s first feature since Coming 2 America in 2021 and brings Jackman back into the world of musicals nearly a decade after The Greatest Showman.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Rebecca Ferguson Opens Up On Playing An AI Judge In Mercy: “We Need To Question More What The Online World Is Telling Us”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News