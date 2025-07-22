Brad Pitt’s high-octane Formula One sports drama F1 is speeding toward the coveted $500 million mark at the global box office. The film has already raked in nearly $154 million in the U.S. and over $309 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to an impressive $463 million (according to Box Office Mojo).

And in doing that, F1: The Movie has now surpassed the worldwide box office of Steven Soderbergh’s cult heist film Ocean’s Eleven (2001), whose ensemble cast also featured Brad Pitt in a prominent role. Although Brad Pitt’s F1 may have earned more than Ocean’s Eleven globally, it still can’t beat this benchmark set by the iconic heist film. Read on to find out what that is.

F1 Can’t Beat This Ocean’s Eleven Box Office Benchmark

Ocean’s Eleven achieved the massive feat of grossing nearly $451 million at the global box office more than two decades ago. But the film was made on a budget of $85 million, meaning it earned around 5.3 times its production cost. In comparison, F1 was reportedly made on a budget of $250 million, according to Variety. So far, F1 has earned around 1.8 times that amount. But surpassing the benchmark set by Ocean’s Eleven seems virtually impossible, because, in that case, F1 would need to gross more than $1.3 billion globally to match the same multiple.

What’s F1 All About

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

What’s Ocean’s Eleven All About

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the ultra-stylish heist flick follows a suave thief, Danny Ocean (played by George Clooney), who plans to execute the most elaborate casino heist ever. With the help of his hand-picked crew, Danny targets to rob three casinos owned by Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), the girlfriend of his ex-wife (played by Julia Roberts). The film also features Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, and Don Cheadle, among others.

F1 Trailer

Ocean’s Eleven Trailer (via Rotten Tomatoes)

