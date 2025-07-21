Brad Pitt’s racing film F1 has achieved two milestones by its 4th weekend worldwide. The sports drama surpassed the domestic haul of Fast X this weekend, a significant feat for Pitt’s film. Since Pitt-led movie is a non-Fast & Furious and Cars franchise film, this achievement shows movies in this genre can do well with strong content. F1: The Movie inches closer to a major milestone and is expected to hit that mark next weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has strong legs at the box office, but it might finally get weak this upcoming weekend as The Fantastic Four: First Steps is also set to hit the screens. However, in the battle against Tom Cruise and his Mission: Impossible 8, Pitt is trailing behind by over $100 million. It is an impossible gap to bridge at this point. Like MI8, MI8 is also one of the most expensive films, and financially, it is losing at the box office.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

F1: The Movie crossed the $150 million milestone at the domestic box office in its fourth weekend. It collected a solid $9.6 million on its fourth three-day weekend. Despite strong competition, it lost 318 theaters on Friday and declined by -26.3% only from last weekend. After four weekends, F1 has hit a $153.6 million cume in North America [via Box Office Mojo]. It is projected to earn between $175 million and $190 million in its domestic run.

Crosses $300 million overseas & a key milestone worldwide

Brad Pitt‘s film has also surpassed the $300 million mark at the international box office. It collected $29.5 million on its fourth weekend overseas, maintaining a stronghold. It dropped by -23.3% from last weekend, for a $307.2 million cume over 71 international markets. Allied to the $153.6 million domestic cume, the sports drama hits $460.8 million worldwide and enjoys being the sixth highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year.

F1, released on May 27, is moving towards the $500 million milestone it will achieve in its fifth weekend. It is expected to earn between $550 million and $580 million globally.

Box Office Summary

North America – $153.6 million

International – $307.2 million

Worldwide – $460.8 million

