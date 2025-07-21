Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office in its third weekend. The film has also achieved another interesting feat in the franchise: surpassing the global haul of The Lost World: Jurassic Park. It would have flourished more, but Superman overshadowed it at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It might be a blockbuster at the end of its theatrical run, but it will not surpass the global hauls of any of the previous Chris Pratt-led Jurassic World movies. It has become the third highest Hollywood release of the year. Scarlett’s return to her action mode in this film has helped boost the film’s collection. The star cast is undoubtedly top-notch.

Jurassic World Rebirth crosses $600 million milestone worldwide.

According to the Box Office Mojo data, Jurassic World Rebirth lost 470 theaters this week and collected a strong $23.4 million at the North American box office. The movie witnessed a decline of -42% from its second weekend, taking the domestic cume to $276.18 million. It is going steady at #2 in the domestic box office chart.

Scarlett Johansson‘s sci-fi adventure flick collected $40.3 million from international regions on its third three-day weekend. Its international total is $371.76 million, and adding that to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection hits $647.95 million.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown

North America- $276.2 million

International- $371.7 million

Worldwide- $647.9 million

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing film in the franchise

Jurassic World Rebirth finally surpasses the $618.6 million global haul of The Lost World: Jurassic Park to become the 5th highest-grossing film in the franchise. At the 4th rank is Jurassic World Dominion with $1.0 billion global collection, which is reportedly out of reach for Rebirth. As per trade analysts, ScarJo’s film is tracking to earn between $750 million and $800 million in its theatrical run worldwide. Therefore, it will end its run remaining at the 5th rank only.

Check out the Jurassic Park movies at the worldwide box office [from highest to lowest]

Jurassic World (2015) – $1.7 billion Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) – $1.3 billion Jurassic Park (1993) – $1.1 billion $1.0 billion Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) – Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) – $647.9 million The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – $618.6 million Jurassic Park III (2001) – $368.8 million

Jurassic World Rebirth by Gareth Edwards, starring Scarlett Johansson in the leading role, was released on July 2.

