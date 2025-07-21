Brad Pitt is currently riding high on the critical and commercial success of his Formula One sports drama F1, which is still running in theaters. The high-octane car racing movie is performing exceptionally well globally and is now racing towards the $500 million benchmark. And in doing that, it has already outgrossed several other popular films, including Matt Damon’s The Bourne Ultimatum and Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4. Read on to find out how much F1 is already ahead of these two action blockbusters.

By How Much is F1 Ahead of The Bourne Ultimatum & John Wick 4

F1: The Movie has earned over $153 million in the U.S. and more than $307 million internationally, taking its global box office total to an impressive $461 million (according to Box Office Mojo). On the other hand, Matt Damon’s The Bourne Ultimatum grossed around $443 million worldwide, while Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 earned approximately $447 million. That puts F1 already ahead by $18 million and $14 million, respectively. And its box office run is far from over.

F1 – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

The movie currently holds an 83% critics’ score and a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Driven by Brad Pitt’s laidback magnetism and sporting a souped-up engine courtesy of Joseph Kosinski’s kinetic direction, F1 The Movie brings vintage cool across the finish line.” Moreover, it has a solid user rating of 7.9/10 on IMDb.

Where To Watch F1 On OTT After Its Theatrical Run

After wrapping up its theatrical run, Brad Pitt’s F1 is set to premiere digitally on Apple TV+. However, the exact OTT release date has not been announced yet. That said, F1 is a film made for the big screen, so if you have the chance, we highly recommend experiencing it in theatres first.

F1 Trailer

