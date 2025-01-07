So, what’s the deal with John Wick 5? After Chapter 4 knocked everyone’s socks off, fans wondered if Keanu Reeves’ dog-loving assassin had truly bitten the bullet. Sure, the ending felt like a grand finale, but here’s the real question: will Reeves return for another round of high-kicks and bullet-ridden mayhem?

The actor himself is feeling torn. “My heart does. But my knees are saying right now, ‘You can’t do another John Wick,’” Reeves playfully told CBS News. Yep, John Wick may’ve made him a legendary action star, but at 60 years old, even Reeves’ superhuman endurance has its limits. The man has earned his rest. Still, in a bit of a Wick-y twist, Reeves will appear in a cameo in the Ballerina spinoff, so we’re not exactly saying goodbye to him just yet.

Despite that dramatic “death” in Chapter 4, Lionsgate dropped the bombshell that John Wick 5 is in the works. Wait, what? But John Wick’s dead… right? Joe Drake, head of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said the ending of Chapter 4 wasn’t as final as it appeared. It’s like a cliffhanger, but the studio’s leaving us hanging—hard. However, the plot’s stuck in limbo because director Chad Stahelski isn’t currently working on the next film, which leaves fans hanging even more. So, yeah, it’s confirmed, but it’s not really happening… yet.

Let’s rewind: What started as a simple revenge flick in 2014 turned into one of the greatest action sagas ever. From John Wick to Chapter 4, each film built up John’s legend. But with the highest of highs (hello, 94% on Rotten Tomatoes), the real question is, can they top that? Chapter 4 dropped the mic with that gut-wrenching ending, and now we’re all wondering—was it the perfect send-off, or does John still have one more trick up his sleeve?

Assuming Keanu Reeves somehow finds a way to dust himself off, who else is on the docket for John Wick 5? You can bet your last bullet that Winston and Bowler King will probably return. The two paid their respects at John’s grave—could they have faked his death? Now, that’s a plot twist. And let’s not forget about the epic new faces introduced in Chapter 4. Donnie Yen’s Caine and Shamier Anderson’s Tracker made their marks, and it wouldn’t feel like Wick without them. And hold up—Ballerina’s Ana de Armas could be sliding into Wick’s world, keeping things fresh and unpredictable.

Now, let’s get real: How do you bring back a dead man? The John Wick franchise thrives on epic stunts and heart-pounding action, but resurrection? That’s a fine line. Wick has defied expectations before, but bringing him back would need to feel earned. If it’s a cheap stunt, fans will revolt. That said, the Wick world is nothing if not surprising, so maybe we’ll be sitting here in a year eating our words, wondering why we doubted them.

At the end of the day, John Wick 5 might be the mystery we can’t solve just yet. Keanu Reeves‘ knees might be tapping out, but there’s still hope for more high-octane action. Whether he’s back from the grave or the franchise takes a new direction, one thing’s for sure: John Wick has made his mark on Hollywood, and we’ll be eagerly waiting to see what’s next.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Ridley Scott Explained He’s Not Interested In Superhero Movies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News