Forget Neo or John Wick—this was Reeves at his most ruthless. The Gift was a supernatural thriller led by Cate Blanchett (Annie Wilson). The cast was stacked—Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank, and Giovanni Ribisi all delivered.

As Donnie, Keanu Reeves played an abusive husband who terrorized Swank’s Valerie and anyone in his way. His intensity made every scene nerve-wracking. When Annie encouraged Valerie to leave, Donnie’s wrath turned chilling, transforming Reeves into the ultimate villain you love to hate.

One standout moment? Donnie storming Annie’s home after catching wind of her advice to Valerie. The scene escalated fast. Donnie yelled, threatened, and threw furniture, eventually dragging his wife out by her hair. It was a jaw-dropping display of violence that showcased Reeves’ physicality and ability to go full villain. For an actor known for his kind and peaceful demeanor, this was a wild turn.

What made this performance even more surprising was Reeves’ track record at the time. By 2000, he was the likable hero in Speed, the quirky Ted from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and the enigmatic Neo in The Matrix. Playing Donnie was a sharp pivot—and he nailed it.

The Gift wasn’t just about Reeves’ transformation, though. Raimi kept the supernatural elements grounded, avoiding over-the-top CGI or monster theatrics. Annie’s psychic powers served as a tool for uncovering truths, not a spectacle. This restraint gave the film a quiet tension, making Donnie’s explosive presence even more impactful.

Despite its stacked cast and gripping story, The Gift flew under the radar. Yet Reeves’ performance remains a hidden gem in his filmography. It’s proof that he can go against type and deliver something unforgettable.

