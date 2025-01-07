In a throwback chat with Deadline, Ridley Scott admitted he’d been courted by the superhero genre—but he wasn’t biting. His reason: He’s already done it, just better.

“Yeah, been offered, but just said, no, thank you. Not for me,” he said, completely unbothered. Then came the mic drop: “I’ve done two or three superhero films. I think Sigourney Weaver’s a superhero in Aliens. I think Russell Crowe‘s a superhero in Gladiator. And Harrison Ford is the super anti-hero in Blade Runner. The difference is, the f-cking stories are better.”

While some directors dream of joining the Marvel or DC machine, Scott couldn’t care less. Sure, he’s enjoyed a Batman flick here and Donner’s Superman there, but he’s just not a “superhero fan.” In fact, he’s openly criticized the genre for leaning on flashy effects over substance.

Back in 2021, while promoting House of Gucci, he threw more shade, calling superhero films “f-cking boring as sh-t.” He didn’t stop there: “They’re mostly saved by special effects, and that’s becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects, if you’ve got the money.” Translation? All spectacle, no soul.

Scott doesn’t need a billion-dollar franchise to create unforgettable heroes. In Alien, Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley was a badass long before “strong female lead” became a buzzword. Gladiator gave us Russell Crowe’s Maximus, who inspired armies (and fans) without so much as a utility belt. And Blade Runner? Harrison Ford’s Deckard wasn’t just chasing replicants; he was redefining what it means to be human.

These characters didn’t need capes or superpowers—they had depth, grit, and damn good stories. And that’s Scott’s whole point. “The difference is, the f-cking stories are better,” he said. Mic drop, part two.

Let’s be honest—Scott helming a superhero flick would’ve been wild. Imagine his signature atmospheric grit injected into Gotham or Asgard. He’d probably trade the quippy banter for existential crises and swap the CGI overload for practical, jaw-dropping visuals.

But don’t hold your breath. Scott’s as interested in caped crusaders as he is in TikTok trends. “Superhero movies aren’t for everyone,” he said, and clearly, they’re not for him.

At 85, Scott’s still making movies his way. Historical epics like Napoleon prove he’s not about to compromise his style for the sake of a multiverse. And honestly, why should he? He’s Ridley freakin’ Scott.

For fans of the genre, his absence might sting. But for cinephiles who crave stories that cut deeper than a CGI battle scene? Scott’s staying in his own lane—and absolutely crushing it.

