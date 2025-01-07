Back in 2012, Margot Robbie auditioned for American Horror Story: Asylum, the season packed with all things creepy and Emmy-worthy. But despite delivering an audition that made jaws drop, she didn’t land the role.

Casting director Eric Dawson spilled the beans on Backstage’s In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast, calling Robbie’s audition one of his “favorites of all time.” He said, “She was such a star. It was crazy, her star appeal when she walked in the room. Even though she didn’t get that role, you just knew—this is a star. What do we do with her?”

At that point, Margot was fresh off the short-lived Pan Am (2011–2012), where she played a 1960s stewardess—sadly, the show didn’t take off, but Robbie’s ambition was about to. With a fearless mindset, she told The Guardian in 2018, “I would go in thinking, ‘You fing wait, look up from your papers, watch me, I’m going to blow your fing mind.’”

And Dawson was right—Robbie had “it.” He remembered the thrill of spotting stars like her, saying, “That’s the fun part of casting—seeing the people whose careers are just rising.” But as Robbie’s star soared, AHS was quickly out of reach.

Then, the game changed. Robbie booked About Time (2013), opposite Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams. Then came her game-changer: The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), where she stole every scene as Naomi Lapaglia, cementing her status as Hollywood’s newest queen.

Meanwhile, AHS: Asylum became a must-watch, featuring Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters. Fans still wonder which role Robbie auditioned for, but Dawson’s keeping that juicy tidbit to himself.

Now, imagine Margot in that eerie asylum. Maybe she would’ve been Chloë Sevigny’s seductive Shelly or Clea DuVall’s tragic Wendy. Either way, Dawson’s prophecy was spot on—Robbie didn’t just book roles, she became a phenomenon.

Fast forward to Barbie breaking box office records and Robbie at the helm of blockbusters. Her Hollywood path feels destined. But this throwback to her hustle shows just how much grit and talent she had from the start.

AHS may have missed out on Robbie, but Hollywood sure didn’t. Who needs an asylum when you can have a dream house?

