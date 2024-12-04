Before Margot Robbie locked down her real-life Ken, Margot had to play it cool while crushing hard on Tom Ackerley. Spoiler: she made her move, and the rest is a love story for the ages.

Flashback to 2013: Margot’s career was skyrocketing. She’d nailed her role in The Wolf of Wall Street (remember that flawless Brooklyn accent?) and was officially Hollywood’s next big thing. But behind the scenes, she was falling for Ackerley, an assistant director she met while filming Suite Française. The catch? They were just friends—and roommates, no less.

“I was always in love with him,” Margot admitted. “But I thought, ‘He’d never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot.’” So, she stayed in her lane, playing it chill while secretly swooning. Talk about a plot twist waiting to happen.

Eventually, though, fate did its thing. By 2016, Margot and Tom married in Australia’s super-private ceremony. And Margot? She knew it was right. It made “so much sense,” she said, adding she’d never been so sure of anything in her life. From friend-zoned to forever, folks.

Of course, juggling love and their careers hasn’t been a walk in the park. With Margot filming nonstop and Tom busy producing hits like I, Tonya, and Barbie, they had to figure out how to make it work. Their golden rule? Never go more than three weeks without seeing each other. It is challenging, but Margot admitted it’s what keeps them grounded.

Even though they’re total power couple goals, they keep things low-key. No oversharing, no flashy PDA. Just two people crushing it in Hollywood while staying madly in love. They even skipped a honeymoon to finish I, Tonya. That’s dedication right there.

So, if you think the friend zone is the end of the road, think again. Margot Robbie turned hers into the ultimate happily-ever-after. Roommates to soulmates—it doesn’t get cooler than that.

