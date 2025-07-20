Hollywood star Brad Pitt is currently riding high on the critical and commercial success of his Formula One sports drama F1, which is still running in theaters. Over the years, the dashing actor has delivered several acclaimed performances in films like Seven, Fight Club, Babel, Inglourious Basterds, Ocean’s Eleven, World War Z, and Babylon, among others.

Brad Pitt’s Terrific Performance in SEVEN pic.twitter.com/tCTbBF7e3Q — Cinema Connoisseur (@MovieEndorser) March 5, 2024

While he finally took home the Oscar gold for his supporting role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt came very close to winning an Academy Award for three other standout performances. Wondering which films nearly earned him the coveted trophy and where to stream them on OTT? Read on to find out.

1. 12 Monkeys (1995)

Director – Terry Gilliam

– Terry Gilliam IMDb Rating – 8/10

– 8/10 Streaming On – Jio Hotstar & Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: Set in a dystopian 2030s, where the world is devastated by a deadly disease, a convict named James Cole (Bruce Willis) is sent back in time to the 1990s to gather crucial information about the virus outbreak that wiped out most of humanity. However, he doesn’t receive much support, except from a mentally unstable man (Brad Pitt).

2. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Director – David Fincher

– David Fincher IMDb Rating – 7.8/10

– 7.8/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: Adapted from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1922 short story of the same name, the film follows the extraordinary story of Benjamin Button (Brad Pitt), who was born old and ages in reverse. As he grows younger with time, he experiences love, loss, and life with a unique perspective. The movie also features Cate Blanchett, Taraji P. Henson, Julia Ormond, Jason Flemyng, Elias Koteas, and Tilda Swinton.

3. Moneyball (2011)

Director – Bennett Miller

– Bennett Miller IMDb Rating – 7.6/10

– 7.6/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: The biographical sports drama follows the story of Oakland Athletics’ General Manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), who tries to assemble a competitive baseball team on a tight budget. He uses computer-generated analysis and data-driven strategies to identify and recruit undervalued players, with astounding results.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This Iconic ’90s Slasher Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Leaving Netflix — Watch It Before June 30!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News