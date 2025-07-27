Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s Thalaivan Thalaivii is winning hearts at the box office. In 24 hours, the film witnessed a brilliant jump at the box office and it stands at a total net collection of 11.25 crore at the box office.

Vijay Sethupathi & Nithya Menen Surpass Their Last Release!

Vijay Sethupathi surpassed the entire lifetime collection of his last release at the box office. Ace earned 8.97 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, Nithya Menen’s last release, Kadhalikka Neramillai earned 9.65 crore at the box office.

Thalaivan Thalaivii Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, July 26, Thalaivan Thalaivii earned 6.75 crore at the box office. This is a jump of 50% from the previous day, which earned 4.5 crore at the box office. It would be interesting to see where the Sunday collections would take the total in the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025.

Is Thalaivan Thalaivii A Hit At The Box Office?

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s action comedy is mounted on a budget of a reported 25 crore at the box office. Against this budget, the film has already recovered 45% of its entire budget.

How Much Does Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Need to Earn?

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s film needs to earn 25 crore to enter the success zone. Meanwhile, the film will be a hit once it earns 50 crore at the box office to call itself a hit film at the box office.

About Thalaivan Thalaivii

Helmed by Pandiraaj, the Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen film, also starring Yogi Babu, is rated 8.3 on IMDb. Official synopsis of the romantic action drama says, “Two headstrong lovers navigate a turbulent relationship where passion and conflict intertwine, creating an intense emotional bond through their shared journey.”

