Vijay Sethupathi is back to rule the box office throne with his new release, Thalaivan Thalaivii, which also stars Nithya Menen. The romantic action comedy on its opening day has set the record straight for the actor who was struggling at the box office with his last theatrical release.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Last Release

Vijay Sethupathi’s last theatrical release, Ace, opened at the box office with a net collection of only 1 crore in India! His latest romantic action comedy has opened 350% higher than his last release and entered the list of one of the best openings of 2025 for a Tamil film.

Thalaivan Thalaivii Box Office Day 1

Thalaivan Thalaivii, on the opening day at the box office, earned 4.5 crore in net in India. This is the fourth-best opening for Vijay Sethupathi in the post-COVID era, pushing Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif out of the top 5.

Check out Vijay Sethupathi’s top 5 openers in India post-COVID.

Viduthalai Part 2 : 7.5 crore Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: 6.45 crore Maharaja : 4.7 crore Thalaivan Thalaivii: 4.5 crore Viduthalai Part 1: 3.85 crore

6th Best Tamil Opening Of 2025

Thalaivan Thalaivii is the sixth-best Tamil opening of the year, pushing Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Chiyaan Vikram, a spot lower in the top 10 list. Interestingly, this is the second Nithya Menen film in the list after Kadhalikka Neramillai!

Check out the top 10 biggest Tamil openers of 2025 at the box office (India net collections).

Good Bad Ugly: 29.25 crore Vidaamuyarchi: 27 crore Retro: 19.25 crore Thug Life: 15.50 crore Dragon: 5.40 crore Thalaivan Thalaivii: 4.5 crore Veera Dheera Sooran: 3.20 crore Madha Raja Gaja: 3 crore | DD Next Level: 3 crore Kadhalikka Neramillai: 2.25 crore Tourist Family: 2 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

