Indian actor Jugal Hansraj was once a heartthrob because of his boyish charm, but his latest look from the Lionsgate action thriller, also starring Pooja Bhatt and Suniel Shetty, has left us gaping for air. It is the complete opposite of what we have seen over the years. Keep scrolling to see Jugal’s new look from the project.

Jugal started his film career as a child artist with Shekhar Kapur’s Massom, which starred Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi. He is best known for his role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer YRF movie Mohabbatein. He also ventured into directing and served as writer and director for Roadside Romeo. He also made Pyaar Impossible with Priyanka Chopra and Uday Chopra. He swooned us with his Chocolate Boy image back in the day, along with those dreamy eyes.

According to reports, Jugal Hansraj will play an antagonist in Lionsgate’s upcoming action thriller. In the pictures, Jugal is seen with long silver hair and a more menacing look. The Mohabbatein actor also sports a long beard, which is entirely opposite to what we saw in his previous projects. It is more intense and rugged. As mentioned earlier, the unnamed project also has Suniel Shetty and Pooja Bhatt.

Speaking about his experience working in this Lionsgate thriller, Jugal Hansraj added, “Exploring a dark and sinister side in this new role has been both exciting and challenging for me. It’s like venturing into uncharted territory. I’m eagerly looking forward to sharing this journey with the audience and watching how it all unfolds.” Check out Jugal’s first look from the untitled project here, which has been getting positive responses from fans and netizens.

According to reports, Pooja Bhatt will play a strong character in the upcoming Lionsgate thriller. The actress posted her first look from the project and expressed her thrill at reuniting with her Border co-star Suniel Shetty after 27 years.

The Lionsgate project has already gone on the floors. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

