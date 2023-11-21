Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher are two of the well-known actors in Hindi cinema who have been associated with both mainstream and parallel cinema, earning accolades for their versatility and nuanced portrayals. The two are considered to be legendary actors in the film industry.

While both have worked together in multiple films, they were at loggerheads a few years ago. Naseeruddin is well known for speaking his mind and making controversial statements. He once shocked everyone when he attacked The Kashmir Files actor. Publically. Scroll down to know more.

In a detailed discussion with The Wire, Naseeruddin Shah delved into topics such as the protests against the CAA, the notable silence of prominent Bollywood celebrities, student protests, and Deepika Padukone’s act of solidarity. However, he expressed less favorable opinions about his ‘A Wednesday’ co-star Anupam Kher, known for his vocal support of the government and its policies on Twitter.

“Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it,” said the 73-year-old actor.

Soon Anupam Kher hit back at Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘clown’ remark by sharing a video on his Twitter handle. Kher, in the video, said, “Though I have never said anything bad about you, but now I will. You have spent your entire life in frustration, despite achieving so much. If you can criticize Dilip Kumar Sahab, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Virat Kohli, then I’m sure I’m in great company.”

Kher added, “None of them has ever taken your statements seriously, as we all know that due to the substances you have been taking all these years, you don’t realize the difference between what is right and what is wrong.” Anupam Kher remarked that Naseeruddin Shah may be seeking attention by criticizing him, possibly to garner headlines. He further stated, “And do you know what is there in my blood? Hindustan. Just understand this.”

जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M4vb8RjGjj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 22, 2020

During that period, Naseeruddin Shah was one of the 100 distinguished Muslim citizens from various parts of the country who opposed the decision by certain litigants to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict. They expressed concern that prolonging the dispute would be detrimental to the community.

