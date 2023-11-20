Ever since Deepika Padukone appeared on the opening episode of Koffee With Karan 8 with her husband Ranveer Singh, she became the talk of the town for her statement about dating ‘multiple men.’ The actress was subjected to trolls and criticism for her misconstrued statement, which Twinkle Khanna has now defended. For the unversed, during her appearance on the chat show, the actress revealed that before committing to Ranveer, she was dating and seeing other men. Her revelation not only created uproar on social media but also massive criticism from fans.

Opening up about the time when she was single, she told Karan Johar that after coming out of one complex relationship, she wanted to be single for a while. Following this, she decided not to be attached or commit to anyone. Further spilling the beans, she told the filmmaker that they were technically allowed to see other people while dating each other but would keep coming back to each other.

Now, in her column, Twinkle Khanna has defended the actress and slammed those who questioned the actress’ character. Mrs Funny Bones said that the Padmaavat actress’ approach to finding a suitable man was rather logical. She cited an example of a couch and a couch potato and said people go to different stores to find the right couch with its touch and feel. But when it comes to couch potatoes, why should one compromise and pick one without testing out alternatives?

In her column in Times Of India, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “She had dated other men while also dating her future husband. The trolling she has received because of her admission is baffling. In fact, it has gone as far as students at Banaras Hindu University reportedly putting on a play where a girl plays Deepika and male students act as her past boyfriends.” Adding, “Idea of making an informed choice may save a lot of women from marrying dogs, and more commonly, frogs in princely robes.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas in the pipeline. She will later be seen alongside her husband Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

