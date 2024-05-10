Amidst reports of Border 2 going viral on the internet, two stars of the major motion picture are reuniting after 27 years for a new thriller series. We are not talking about Sunny Deol, but his co-stars from the 1997 blockbuster Border, Pooja Bhatt & Suniel Shetty. The duo is set to take on new challenges in an untitled Lionsgate series, which will focus on Pooja’s Iron Lady-like character. Read on to learn more about Shetty & Bhatt’s reunion project.

Pooja Bhatt is taking on one great challenge after the other. Ever since making her comeback after a 21-year hiatus with Bombay Begum in 2021, the actress has been surprised by the kind of content that makers are coming up with now. Recently seen playing the role of a stern Principal in Big Girls Don’t Cry, Bhatt is now taking up another powerful role, expecting the story of a strong woman.

Not just that, Pooja and Suniel Shetty are also set to reunite after 27 years for a project. The two previously starred in the blockbuster movie Border, directed by the legendary J.P Dutta. The film is based on the events of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, specifically the Battle of Longewala. Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar star, with Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee rounding out the supporting cast. Border grossed ₹655.7 million worldwide, making it the fourth biggest blockbuster film of the 1990s decade.

According to sources, Pooja Bhatt will play a strong, Iron Lady-like character in Lionsgate’s explosive new action thriller. Strong female roles are nothing new for the Bhatt sisters, and her new project is reportedly extremely fierce! Pooja took to Instagram to share a first look at the untitled project and also hinted at her excitement about working with Suneil Shetty again.

Pooja has always been a fierce and honest force in the Hind Film Industry, speaking her mind and catering to issues that matter. Much like her real-life personality, she has played strong characters before. Bhatt recognizes the privilege of playing strong female characters and, reflecting on the same, said, “I have always had the privilege and made the choice to portray empowered women on screen. I was immediately drawn to this character for the sheer power, depth & empathy she exudes. Her ability to take a stand for what she believes in and face challenges head-on is something I connect with on a personal level. Can’t wait for audiences to see this new avatar.”

The latest offering from Lionsgate Play joins a list of impressive titles, some exploring very contemporary themes in the Indian landscape. The Pooja-Suniel project is untitled as of now, but according to sources, it has already gone into production.

