Vijay Deverakonda is returning to the big screens on July 31, 2025. Fans are highly anticipating his spy action thriller, Kingdom. It is showing good trends in advance booking. But where will Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial stand among the top 10 Tollywood opening days of 2025? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Kingdom Box Office Day 1 Prediction

The pre-release buzz is favorable. The Kingdom trailer also received a good response from viewers. Fans are eagerly waiting for Vijay Deverakonda to deliver a hit at the box office after recent disappointments.

According to the current trends, the Kingdom is likely to open above the 15 crore range at the box office. However, it will miss entry into the top 5 Telugu openers of 2025.

Kingdom vs Top 10 Tollywood opening days of 2025

Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial will surpass Court: A State vs Nobody, Mad Square, Kannappa, and Thandel among the top 10 Telugu openers of 2025. It will also most likely leave Kuberaa (14.75 crore) behind, but HIT 3 (21 crores) would remain out of reach.

Check out the top 10 Telugu openers of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Game Changer – 54 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 47.5 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 25.35 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 23 crores HIT: The Third Case – 21 crores Kingdom – 15 crores (prediction) Kuberaa – 14.75 crores Thandel – 11.50 crores Kannappa – 9.35 crores Mad Square – 8.50 crores

Kingdom will also push Court: A State vs Nobody (4 crores) out of the top 10.

More about Kingdom

Along with direction, Gowtam Tinnanuri has also written the Telugu spy action thriller. It is jointly produced under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Kingdom is reportedly mounted at a budget of 130 crores.

