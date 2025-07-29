Nimrat Khaira, Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk, and Gippy Grewal led Sarbala Ji witnessed a big drop at the box office on the second Monday. But there’s little to worry about as it has emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed day 11 report!

Sarabala Ji Box Office Collection

As per Sacnilk, Sarbala Ji earned only 17 lakhs on its second Monday. It witnessed a 43% dip in box office collection compared to the 30 lakhs earned last Friday. The net collection in India now surged to 8.67 crores.

Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 10.23 crores. The mid-week blues will further impact the run, and it will be interesting to see if Ammy Virk and Gippy Grewal’s film passes the test.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 6.72 crores

Weekend 2: 1.78 crores

Day 11: 17 lakhs

Total: 8.67 crores

Becomes the 2nd highest-grosser of 2025 in Punjabi cinema

Drumrolls, please, because Sarbala Ji is now the second highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. It has axed the lifetime earnings of Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Khaira’s Akaal, which earned 7.80 crore net.

The next and the ultimate target is Ammy Virk, Nimrat Khaira, and Sargun Mehta’s last theatrical release, Saunkan Saunkanay 2. The Punjabi comedy drama minted a whopping 18.28 crores and is the #1 Punjabi grosser of 2025. That feat looks difficult as Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Preshaan 2 will join the box office battle on August 8, 2025.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 8.67 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

