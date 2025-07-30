Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is roaring at the box office, and the film has managed to become the most profitable Hindi film of 2025, churning out profits higher than Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which was the most profitable Hindi film of 2025 before Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film arrived in the theaters.

Ahaan Panday’s Ishq VS Aditya Roy Kapur’s Aashiqui 2

Ahaan Panday‘s film is being compared to Mohit Suri’s previous blockbuster Aashiqui 2, which established Adiya Roy Kapur’s career in Hindi Cinema, and he shot to stardom overnight. Ahaan Panday is getting the same love, and his film is being compared using the same parameters!

Saiyaara Box Office VS Aashiqui 2 Box Office

Saiyaara is mounted on a budget of 45 crore, and with a collection of 270.75 crore, the film has registered a profit of 501.67%. Meanwhile, Aashiqui 2, arrived in 2013, and the film churned out a profit of 612% against a budget of 12 crore and a lifetime collection of 85.4 crore.

How Much Does Saiyaara Need To Earn?

Ahaan Panday’s film needs to churn out a profit of 612% to surpass Aashiqui 2‘s profit. Most probably, one of the most profitable romantic films of the last 2 decades. In order to churn out a profit of 612%, Ahaan Panday’s film needs to earn a total of 320+ crore. Currently, it is almost 50 crore away from the said mark!

Saiyaara Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of Mohit Suri’s romantic film after 12 days.

India net collections: 270.75 crore

Budget: 45 crore

Profit: 225.75 crore

Return On Investments: 501.67%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11: Falls Below 10 Crores & Misses Entry Into Top 10 Highest 2nd Mondays Of Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News