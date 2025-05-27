Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit has been in the news for quite some time, mainly because of Deepika Padukone’s exit from the project. However, the latest report revealed that Animal star Triptii Dimri has been signed on for the film at a much lower price! The news of Triptii joining the project was revealed recently, and the actress expressed her gratitude to the filmmaker for collaborating with her again. Scroll below for the deets.

A few days ago, Triptii shared the film’s poster on her social media handle, and Vanga also shared the same, welcoming her onboard. Initially, Deepika was the lead, but she left the film due to creative and other differences. The film’s shoot was also delayed because of the DP’s pregnancy and her maternity leave.

How much is Triptii Dimri reportedly getting paid for her role in Spirit?

Tripti Dimri became a rage after her appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Her sultry sequences from the movie were the talk of the town. She was redefined as an actress after Vanga’s blockbuster movie. Post Animal, she got more glamorous roles. According to Telugu 360 [via Free Press Journal], Triptii is being paid around Rs 4 crore for the role in Spirit. However, the official numbers have not been revealed, and neither has the reported one been confirmed by the director.

How much was Deepika Padukone’s reported fee?

Deepika Padukone is an A-list actress with much more experience than Triptii; therefore, she has a much higher fee than the Animal star. According to media reports, Deepika Padukone asked for Rs 20 crore as her fee for Spirit. It is Rs 16 crore more than what Triptii Dimri is reportedly getting for the role.

Why did Deepika Padukone leave?

Deepika Padukone embraced motherhood a few months back, and her responsibilities have increased as a result. She reportedly asked for reduced working hours to manage her responsibilities as a mother, which conflicted with Vanga’s demanding work style and vision for the project. This, along with her reported demand for Rs 20 crore as a fee, allegedly resulted in her departure.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blasting Post

Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to social media to share a shocking post revealing that a female actress leaked his film’s story. Here‘s all you need to know about the controversy. His X [formerly Twitter] post read, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are…. Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo…. Agli baar poori kahani bolna… kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames I like this kahawath very much :-) खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे !”

When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are….

Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 26, 2025

