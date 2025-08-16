Baaghi 4, the fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise, starring Tiger Shroff, is set to unveil its first song very soon. The track, titled Guzaara, has been sung by Josh Brar, who rose to global fame with his Punjabi chartbuster Tera Bina Na Guzaara E. He became an internet sensation after the song went viral, and now he is back in the spotlight, this time in Bollywood.

Sajid Nadiadwala, the man behind the Baaghi franchise, along with Bhushan Kumar from T-Series, roped in Brar for the Hindi version of the song, titled Guzaara, sung once again by Brar himself. The track retains Brar’s vocals to preserve the vibe and authenticity of the original.

When Is The Guzaara Song From Baaghi 4 Releasing?

Josh Brar took to social media to share a sneak peek of the track and announced that the full song will be released on August 18, 2025. Guzaara will be the first song out from the Baaghi 4 album. “From my heart to yours, words I’ve never shared before,” Brar wrote on Instagram.

“When #SajidNadiadwala Sir and Bhushan Sir heard these unreleased lyrics, they really wanted them to be in #Baaghi4. Truly truly grateful to them @nadiadwalagrandson & @tseries.official for trusting me with this! Excited to bring this to life beautifully on @tigerjackieshroff and @harnaazsandhu_03 #Guzaara coming out on 18th August, 11:11 am. Give it all your love,” he added.

The Guzaara song is picturized on Bollywood’s fresh on-screen pairing, Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu. The track captures the emotional depth of their love story, which serves as the film’s emotional anchor. Sung by Josh Brar, with lyrics by Jagdeep Warring and Kumaar, and music by Salamat Ali Matoi & Josh Brar, the soundtrack is presented by T-Series Music.

Baaghi 4: Release Date

Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha and written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, promises a gripping blend of romance and relentless action. It will present a major showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos. The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025.

