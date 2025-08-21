Songs of Paradise, the upcoming Prime Video movie, promises to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide with its story drawn from true events. The musical drama, directed by Danish Renzu, spotlights Kashmir’s first female singer at Radio Kashmir. Inspired by the life and music of Raj Begum, the film traces the journey of women artists breaking barriers in the region. The story is brought to life by a stellar cast, with Soni Razdan and Saba Azad portraying the lead role of Noor Begum across two different periods of her life.

Songs of Paradise – A Musical Journey Inspired By True Events

Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir, this stirring musical drama celebrates courage, resilience, and the transformative power of music. Inspired by the extraordinary journey of Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum, the film tells the story of Kashmir’s first prominent playback singer, whose voice not only inspired generations of women but also carved a cultural movement in the region.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Directed by Danish Renzu and produced by Shafat Qazi and Danish Renzu under Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, the film is presented by Farhan Akhtar & his partner Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Saba Azad and Soni Razdan are supported by Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. Songs of Paradise will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 29, reaching audiences in India and over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

What Do The Filmmakers Say About Songs Of Paradise?

Talking about Songs of Paradise, director and writer—Danish Renzu said, “Songs of Paradise is a heartfelt tribute to Padma Shri recipient Raj Begum, the first female voice at Radio Kashmir. The film tells an emotionally stirring story inspired by her music, legacy, and grit during a time when societal restrictions bound women within both emotional and cultural confines. It is the story of a woman who dared to dream when dreaming itself was an unspoken taboo. Saba Azad and Soni Razdan beautifully embody the protagonist across two distinct phases of life in this poignant portrait of a true legend, complemented by unmissable performances from a stellar ensemble cast. Thanks to Prime Video, audiences across the world will now be able to witness her story—one that has long deserved a place of pride.”

Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment added, “Songs of Paradise is the timeless tale of a champion and torchbearer for artists from the culturally rich land of Kashmir layered with emotion, heritage, and hope. The film beautifully unfolds the chapters from the life of Padma Shri awardee, Noor Begum, whose voice not only made her the pride of the region but also inspired generations to come. We are glad to be associated with Danish Renzu in telling this unique and powerful story along with Prime Video – a true partner that shares the same vision and enables us to take this story to audiences across the globe.”

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Jolly LLB 3: Bhai Vakeel Hai Song Out – Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi Bring Swag To The Courtroom

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News