Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, is nearing the end of its four-week run in theatres. Aditya Dhar‘s directorial is making the most of the lack of competition at the ticket windows. It has now recorded the second-highest fourth Tuesday in Hindi cinema. Scroll below for the day 27 early trends.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 27 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned around 6.5-7.5 crore across all languages in India on day 27. It remained better than the fourth Monday, which brought in 5.25 crore. The pace is now slowing in the other languages, so the spy-action thriller will rely heavily on the Hindi belt.

The total earnings in India will wrap up around 1129.5-1130.5 crore net after 27 days. Dhurandhar 2 is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. In the next few days, Aditya Dhar’s directorial will unlock a new feat as it touches the 1150 crore mark.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Day 23: 7.25 crore

Day 24: 14 crore

Day 25: 15.5 crore

Day 26: 5.25 crore

Day 27: 6.5-7.5 crore (estimates)

Total: 1129.5-1130.5 crore

Another new record in the Hindi cinema on the fourth Tuesday

Dhurandhar 2 continues to set new milestones, despite a glorious run in the first three weeks. It recorded the second-highest fourth Tuesday collections in Hindi cinema, surpassing Pushpa 2.

Take a look at the highest fourth Tuesday collections in Hindi cinema (net):

Dhurandhar: 12.60 cr Dhurandhar 2: 6.5-7.5 crore (estimates) Pushpa 2: 4.02 crore Chhaava: 4.02 crore Stree 2: 3.20 crore HanuMan: 2.80 crore Baahubali 2: 2.8 crore Uri – The Surgical Strike: 2.63 crore Kantara: 2.60 crore Gadar 2: 2.29 crore

However, Ranveer Singh starrer holds the 3rd spot in Indian cinema, as Pushpa 2 leads with a total of 10.08 crore in all languages on the fourth Tuesday.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 26: How Much Does Ranveer Singh Starrer Need To Beat Baahubali 2?

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