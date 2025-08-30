Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan was one of the most talked about films of 2024. Starring the superstar along with R Madhavan and Janaki Bodiwala, the film was an official remake of the Gujarati film Vash. Now, Vash Level 2 has arrived in the theaters and the box office numbers are painting a tough target for Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan sequel!

Helmed by Yash Vaishnav and Krishnadev Yagnik, the official synopsis of the horror film says, “Twelve years after saving his daughter Arya from a dark force, Atharva learns it never left her. When strange events begin again, he must fight to save her once more.” Rated 8.1 on IMDb, it stars Janaki Bodiwala in the lead role!

Vash Level 2 Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Vash Level 2 witnessed a jump at the box office and earned almost 94 lakh, including 54 lakh with the Gujarati version and 40 lakh from the Hindi version. In three days, the film stands at a total collection of 3.09 crore. While the Gujarati version earned 1.84 crore in three days, even the Hindi version earned 1.25 crore!

Check out the day-wise collection of the film with its Gujarati and Hindi versions in three days.

Day 1: Gujarati version: 85 lakh , Hindi version: 45 lakh

Day 2: Gujarati version: 45 lakh , Hindi version: 40 lakh

Day 3: Gujarati version: 54 lakh , Hindi version: 40 lakh

Total: Gujarati version: 1.84 crore , Hindi version: 1.25 crore

Grand Total: 3.09 crore

Tough Target For Shaitaan Sequel!

In three days, with a net collection of 3.09 crore, Vash Level 2 has managed to surpass the entire lifetime collection of its predecessor, Vash, which earned 2.95 crore at the box office. Now, to match this performance, even Ajay Devgn‘s Shaitaan sequel would need to surpass the entire earnings of Shaitaan in the first three days. This would be a huge task since Shaitaan, in total, earned a net collection of 151 crore in its lifetime!

