While the beginning of 2024 didn’t see an expected result, Bollywood picked up momentum with some surprising successes. Everyone thought Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter would emerge as a big commercial winner, but out of nowhere, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan turned out to be the first clean hit at the Indian box office in 2024. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the horror thriller was released on 8th March 2024. Also starring Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj in key roles, the film received mostly decent reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth was inclined towards the favorable side. This helped a lot in enjoying a consistent run in theatres, and the film almost touched the 150 crore mark in the domestic run.

All thanks to the Mahashivratri holiday, Shaitaan opened at an impressive 15.21 crores. With positive reactions coming in, the collection grew, and at the end of the opening weekend, the film posted a healthy total of 55.13 crores. In the opening week, a collection of 81.60 crores was achieved. That’s not it, as the horror thriller remained steady over the next few weeks and earned a lifetime score of 144.79 crores at the Indian box office. It secured a hit tag by earning more than double its reported budget of 65 crores.

Check out the daily breakdown of Shaitaan at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 15.21 crores

Day 2- 19.18 crores

Day 3- 20.74 crores

First weekend- 55.13 crores

Day 4- 7.81 crores

Day 5- 6.57 crores

Day 6- 6.27 crores

Day 7- 5.82 crores

First week- 81.60 crores

Day 8- 5.12 crores

Day 9- 9.12 crores

Day 10- 10.17 crores

Day 11- 3.18 crores

Day 12- 3.02 crores

Day 13- 2.81 crores

Day 14- 2.66 crores

Second week- 36.08 crores

Day 15- 2.52 crores

Day 16- 4.57 crores

Day 17- 4.11 crores

Day 18- 3.04 crores

Day 19- 2.25 crores

Day 20- 1.85 crores

Day 21- 1.70 crores

Third week- 20.04 crores

Day 22- 1.28 crores

Day 23- 1.44 crores

Day 24- 1.62 crores

Day 25- 0.66 crore

Day 26- 0.57 crore

Day 27- 0.52 crore

Day 28- 0.48 crore

Fourth week- 6.57 crores

Remaining days- 0.50 crore

Lifetime- 144.79 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

