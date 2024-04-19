While the beginning of 2024 didn’t see an expected result, Bollywood picked up momentum with some surprising successes. Everyone thought Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter would emerge as a big commercial winner, but out of nowhere, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan turned out to be the first clean hit at the Indian box office in 2024. Keep reading to know more!
Directed by Vikas Bahl, the horror thriller was released on 8th March 2024. Also starring Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj in key roles, the film received mostly decent reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth was inclined towards the favorable side. This helped a lot in enjoying a consistent run in theatres, and the film almost touched the 150 crore mark in the domestic run.
All thanks to the Mahashivratri holiday, Shaitaan opened at an impressive 15.21 crores. With positive reactions coming in, the collection grew, and at the end of the opening weekend, the film posted a healthy total of 55.13 crores. In the opening week, a collection of 81.60 crores was achieved. That’s not it, as the horror thriller remained steady over the next few weeks and earned a lifetime score of 144.79 crores at the Indian box office. It secured a hit tag by earning more than double its reported budget of 65 crores.
Check out the daily breakdown of Shaitaan at the Indian box office:
Day 1- 15.21 crores
Day 2- 19.18 crores
Day 3- 20.74 crores
First weekend- 55.13 crores
Day 4- 7.81 crores
Day 5- 6.57 crores
Day 6- 6.27 crores
Day 7- 5.82 crores
First week- 81.60 crores
Day 8- 5.12 crores
Day 9- 9.12 crores
Day 10- 10.17 crores
Day 11- 3.18 crores
Day 12- 3.02 crores
Day 13- 2.81 crores
Day 14- 2.66 crores
Second week- 36.08 crores
Day 15- 2.52 crores
Day 16- 4.57 crores
Day 17- 4.11 crores
Day 18- 3.04 crores
Day 19- 2.25 crores
Day 20- 1.85 crores
Day 21- 1.70 crores
Third week- 20.04 crores
Day 22- 1.28 crores
Day 23- 1.44 crores
Day 24- 1.62 crores
Day 25- 0.66 crore
Day 26- 0.57 crore
Day 27- 0.52 crore
Day 28- 0.48 crore
Fourth week- 6.57 crores
Remaining days- 0.50 crore
Lifetime- 144.79 crores
