The result of the high voltage between Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s War 2 is very much out now, and it’s really disheartening. Both films were among the biggest Indian movies of 2025, but unfortunately, their performance at the Indian box office hasn’t been up to the mark. Both films are made on a massive budget and are heading towards a losing verdict. Let’s find out how they fared on the third Saturday, day 17!

Due to the absence of any major Kollywood release, the Rajinikanth starrer retained decent screen count for itself in the third week. On the other hand, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer lost a significant number of screens to Param Sundari. If we talk about the occupancy battle, the Tamil action thriller fared much better than YRF’s actioner.

Coolie defeats War 2 on day 17

With a better occupancy, Coolie has closed its day 17 with better numbers, with early trends suggesting a collection of 2.65-2.7 crores. Speaking about War 2, it’s much below with an estimated collection of 1.15-1.2 crores. If we compare the difference, Rajini’s film raked in 120.83-134.78% higher collection than the Bollywood actioner.

Overall, Coolie has earned 276.34-276.39 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 17 days, while War 2 has earned 240.51-240.56 crore net (all languages).

Coolie and War 2 disappoint at the Indian box office

As we can see, the Rajinikanth starrer won the battle on the third Saturday. However, it won’t make any major difference as both Rajini’s biggie and YRF’s magnum opus are heading towards a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

For those who don’t know, Coolie was reportedly made on a budget of 350 crores (excluding prints and advertising), and War 2 was made on a budget of 325 crores (excluding prints and advertising). Both these biggies won’t be able to recover their costs through domestic earnings, thus approaching the losing verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

It seems that Coolie will miss the 300 crore mark in its lifetime run, while War 2 will earn below 250 crores.

