OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is over three weeks away from a grand theatrical release, but its buzz has already taken everyone by surprise. After Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s debacle, things looked dicey for Pawan’s next, but the actual picture is totally different. The hype for his next is high on the ground level, and the same could be seen through the terrific response at the USA box office through premiere pre-sales. Keep reading for a detailed report!

After a long time, the Power Star is showing his true potential. He has always enjoyed a massive fan following in the Telugu diaspora, but his recent releases failed to justify his stardom. Now, with a gangster action thriller, he’s all set to roar in his massy avatar. Not just fans, but even among the neutral audience, the hype can be clearly seen.

OG enjoys bumper response at the USA box office

As per Venky Box Office, OG has sold 22,878 tickets (as of 7:52 am IST) for premieres that are scheduled on September 24. It equals a collection of $676,527 at the USA box office. In Indian rupees, it is 5.96 crores. These numbers have come in just four days of pre-sales, which is simply crazy.

OG overtakes Kalki 2898 AD’s premiere pre-sales in the first 4 days

With such a response, OG is trending much better than all other Tollywood biggies. For those who don’t know, Kalki 2898 AD holds the record for the highest collection in premiere shows with $3.9 million. In the pre-sales stage itself, the Pawan Kalyan starrer is clearly dominating.

In the first four days of pre-sales, Kalki 2898 AD sold tickets worth $435,338. If a comparison is made, Pawan’s next is leading by 55.4% higher ticket sales than Prabhas’ biggie. Let’s see if it surpasses Kalki 2898 AD’s premiere collection of $3.9 million at the USA box office.

More about the film

The Tollywood action thriller is directed by Sujeeth and is scheduled to release on September 25. It is produced by DVV Entertainment and was reportedly made on a budget of 250 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Coolie Box Office Collection Day 17: Despite A Huge 88% Jump On 3rd Saturday, Rajinikanth Starrer To Miss A Triple Century?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News