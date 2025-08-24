After the massive failure of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, all eyes are set on how Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming biggie will perform. Up next, the Tollywood superstar will be seen in OG and is expected to make a strong box office comeback. Mounted on a huge scale, the film is touted as a record grosser for Pawan, and fans are already excited. Considering the huge anticipation, the makers reportedly expect a huge pre-release business from the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Tollywood magnum opus marks Sujeeth’s directorial comeback. For those who don’t know, Sujeeth’s last directorial venture was Saaho, which was released in 2019. So, he returns after five years, and this time, he has the responsibility of presenting the Power Star. The pressure is huge, but the filmmaker is likely to deliver.

OG is enjoying good hype on the ground

Despite the failure of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the hype for OG is good. The film promises to present Pawan Kalyan in a stylish and massy avatar, as it’s a hardcore gangster action thriller. Also, being a fan boy, Sujeeth won’t leave any stone unturned to give the actor an impactful presentation. It is expected to rake in big numbers at the Indian box office.

OG is set for a record pre-release business for Pawan Kalyan

With all positivity around OG, the makers (DVV Entertainment) are hoping for a big pre-release business in the Telugu states. As per Track Tollywood, the makers have quoted a sum of over 60 crores in exchange for theatrical rights in Nizam. For Andhra, they have quoted over 70 crores, while Ceeded stands at 25 crores. Overall, the pre-release business in the two states is around 160 crores.

Likely to beat Devara with a big margin

These numbers are a record for Pawan Kalyan, and if deals are locked on the quoted price, it’ll become one of the biggest pre-release theatrical rights deals in the Telugu states. For those who don’t know, the pre-release theatrical business of Jr NTR’s Devara was locked at 118.5 crores. If a comparison is made, Pawan’s biggie aims for a 35.02% higher price than Devara.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Pre-Box Office Business: To Create History By Beating War 2 In Theatrical Rights’ Price Of Telugu States?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News