Rajinikanth’s Coolie has made most of its earnings and has already slowed down at the Indian box office. But as expected, it once again picked up well during the weekend. Compared to its competitor, War 2, the film performed well on the third Saturday, day 17, by displaying a jump of over 80%. In the meantime, it comfortably crossed the 275 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Coolie earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

After a good opening week, the Kollywood action thriller has slowed down considerably. In the 8-day extended opening week, it amassed 229.65 crores. In the second week, it saw a bigger drop than expected and earned only 41.85 crores. The start of the third week happened on a slower note as the film earned 1.73 crores on day 16. On day 17, the third Saturday, it picked up by 88.43% and earned 3.26 crores.

Overall, Coolie has earned 276.44 crore net at the Indian box office in 17 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross collection stands at 326.19 crores. Today, it is expected to add another 3-3.2 crores to the tally, thus closing the third weekend at 279.44-279.64 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 229.65 crores

Week 2 – 41.85 crores

Day 16 – 1.73 crores

Day 17 – 3.26 crores

Total – 276.49 crores

Coolie is likely to miss a triple century

As we can see, Coolie has easily crossed the 275 crore mark, but from here, hitting the 300 crore mark looks tough. Tomorrow onwards, the film will witness bigger drops and might even fall below the 1 crore mark. So, as of now, the 300 crore milestone seems out of reach.

To date, only three Tamil films have entered the 300 crore club. The first was 2.0, which not only entered the 300 crore club but also inaugurated the 400 crore club. It was followed by Jailer and Leo.

More about the film

Coolie marked the debut collaboration between director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. The film was released on August 14, 2025, and it also features Soubin Shahir, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and others. It was reportedly made on a budget of 350 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 3: Registers 5th Biggest First Saturday For Mohanlal Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News