Released amid decent expectations, Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam is failing to show momentum over its 4-day extended opening weekend. After the grand success of Thudarum, Laletan’s latest release was expected to attract solid footfalls, but the response has been fair to decent so far. Even though word-of-mouth is mostly favorable, the growth in the collection is clearly missing at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

The latest Mollywood comedy drama opened to positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, the feedback has been positive so far. However, the expected upward graph has been missing from the picture. It opened at 3.25 crores. On day 2, it saw a drop and earned 2.5 crores. On day 3, despite the Saturday factor coming into play, the film earned 2.85 crores. Ideally, it should have aimed for the 4 crore mark on the first Saturday, but it stayed much below.

Clocks 5th biggest first Saturday for Mohanlal post-COVID

With 2.85 crores, Hridayapoorvam has registered the fifth biggest first Saturday collection for Mohanlal in the post-COVID era. It stayed below his Neru, which scored 3 crores on its first Saturday. The list is topped by L2: Empuraan (13.25 crores) by a considerable margin. Thudarum is in the second place with 8.6 crores.

Take a look at the first Saturday collection of Mohanlal’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

L2: Empuraan – 13.25 crores Thudarum – 8.6 crores Marakkar – 3.28 crores Neru – 3 crores Hridayapoorvam – 2.85 crores Aaraattu – 2.79 crores Malaikottai Vaaliban – 1.5 crores Barroz – 1.25 crores Monster – 1 crore Alone – 8 lakh

How much did Hridayapoorvam earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

Overall, Hridayapoorvam has earned 8.6 crore net at the Indian box office in 3 days. Including GST, the gross domestic total stands at 10.14 crores. Considering the budget of 30 crores, this total looks decent, but the absence of expected jumps is a bit alarming. All eyes are now set to see how the film performs after the first weekend ends.

