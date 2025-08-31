Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR united for the YRF spy thriller War 2. Fans were expecting a blockbuster at the Indian box office, but that unfortunately did not happen. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial is currently struggling to recover its massive budget. Scroll below for the latest update on day 17.

How much did War 2 earn on day 17?

It was a big opportunity to showcase a jump at the Indian box office. There isn’t even much competition apart from Param Sundari, which is an entirely different genre. Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara are also close to the end of their theatrical run. According to estimates, War 2 earned 1.26 crore on day 17.

Hrithik Roshan’s sequel showcased a 77% jump in box office collection compared to 71 lakhs earned on the previous day. That’s good limited growth, but it is certainly not enough to enter the safe zone. The overall earnings in India reach 240.81 crores after 17 days.

Here’s the revised box office breakdown of War 2 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 209.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 29.55 crores

Day 16: 71 lakhs

Day 17: 1.26 crore

Total: 240.81 crores

War 2 is mounted at a huge budget of 325 crores. In 17 days, YRF has only been able to recover 74% of the estimated cost. The breakeven stage will be out of reach, which means the action thriller will conclude its box office run as a losing affair.

Is now Hrithik Roshan’s #2 highest grosser in India

War 2 has crossed the lifetime earnings of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba (240.22 crores). Along with that, it has also surpassed the earnings of Krrish 3 (240.50 crores). The action thriller is now Hrithik Roshan’s second-highest-grossing film of all time.

Needless to say, War (2019) will continue to hold the #1 spot with 319 crores.

War 2 Box Office Summary (17 days)

India net: 240.81 crores

India gross: 284.15 crores

Budget: 325 crores

Budget recovery: 74%

Verdict: Losing

