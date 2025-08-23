Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has surprised everyone with its epic run. Right from the opening day, it has been making unbelievable earnings, and after the end of the fifth week, it stands with a colossal sum of above 330 crore net at the Indian box office. While its run has now slowed down, it has an opportunity to overtake Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in ROI (return on investment). Keep reading for a detailed report!

Backed by good pre-release buzz, the Bollywood musical romantic drama did the unthinkable by earning 22 crores on the opening day. Though it opened to mixed reviews from critics, it received a big thumbs up from its targeted young audience. Also, its chartbuster music helped it attract footfalls. Despite facing several noteworthy releases, it managed to stay in theatres for over a month.

How much did Saiyaara earn at the Indian box office in 36 days?

After a historic run, Saiyaara suffered a major dent in show count due to the release of War 2 and Coolie. However, despite limited shows, it managed to maintain a steady pace at lower levels. Recently, it concluded its fifth week and entered the sixth week. On day 36, it earned 40 lakh, pushing the overall tally to 333.9 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 394 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 175.25 crores

Week 2 – 110 crores

Week 3 – 29.75 crores

Week 4 – 15.45 crores

Week 5 – 3.05 crores

Day 36 – 40 lakh

Total – 333.9 crores

Less than 5 crores away from beating Pathaan’s ROI

Saiyaara was reportedly made on a budget of 45 crores. Against this budget, it has earned 333.9 crores, thus enjoying an ROI of a whopping 288.9 crores. With this, it is close to surpassing Pathaan’s ROI. For those who don’t know, Pathaan was reportedly made on a budget of 250 crores. Against this cost, it earned 543.22 crores, thus it made an ROI of 293.22 crores.

As we can see, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer needs only 4.33 crores more to overtake Pathaan. While the target looks achievable, it’s not easy since musical drama’s pace has slowed. Still, if it manages to beat Pathaan, it will become the film with the highest ROI for YRF.

